Emily Cook has been hired as Luzerne County’s new election director, county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Monday.

“Emily brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership to this crucial role,” Crocamo said.

A Wilkes-Barre native and lifelong county resident, Cook has served as acting election director since Eryn Harvey left the position in February.

Cook started working for the county election bureau as an administrative assistant in September 2021 and was promoted to election operations director in March 2022. In August 2023, she advanced to deputy election director — a position she previously filled on an interim basis.

“Since first being hired, she has worked through every position within the department. This familiarity with multiple roles and their diverse responsibilities provides Emily with a unique point of view that is crucial to effective election preparations,” Crocamo said in the announcement.

The elction bureau has advanced during Cook’s tenure through iniatives that include a comprehensive guide on running elections and implementation of new technologies that automate and centralize procedures for clarity and improved accounting, Crocamo said.

Cook looks forward to continuing work with bureau staff, the administration, county council and the election board “to bring the department further stability and sustainability in the years to come,” Crocamo said.

When certifying April 23 primary election results in May, several county election board members praised Cook and Acting Deputy Election Director Steve Hahn for their leadership and work. Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams had said the bureau “is on very good and stable ground” and “in great hands with the leadership now in place.”

Cook is the county’s fifth non-interim election director since Marissa Crispell resigned in September 2019.

Crispell’s successor, Shelby Watchilla, left for another position in December 2020 after a year in the position. Bob Morgan, the next director, departed after six months on the job, also to accept employment outside county government. Michael Susek was hired in December 2021 and left in August 2022 for another career opportunity. Prior deputy election director Beth Gilbert had been serving as acting election director when Harvey was hired to oversee the bureau in February 2023, and Harvey resigned after a year in the position to pursue other opportunities.

Cook said she is committed to overseeing county elections for the long haul and already has invested significant time and energy to improving election operations.

“We’ve got a really good team in this department right now, and I can’t wait to see what we as a collective unit are able to accomplish to best serve the voters of the county,” Cook said.

Overall, her plan is to expand improvements already in motion, including increased communication, she said.

“I’ve been here awhile, so we’re not starting from scratch,” Cook said, adding she is “very grateful for the opportunity.”

In her release, Crocamo noted Cook has always been passionate about public service, especially in elections.

“This passion Emily credits to her family. Elections run in her blood. This is reflected through the certificates from her great-grandmother’s time working the polls hanging in her office,” Crocamo said.

A 2015 Meyers High School graduate, Cook previously held positions in customer service and early childhood education. She also held close ties to the community performing volunteer roles that included coaching for the Meyers Speech and Debate Team, serving as a Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre board member and working with suicide prevention organizations, Crocamo’s release said.

Cook will receive $64,500 as election director.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.