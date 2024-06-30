The pre-kindergarten morning class, from left, first row, Molly Price, Nicholas Shemo, Penelope Galante-Bicking, Nicholas Marsh, and Thomas Frankowski. Second row, Scarlett Smith, Teagan Davis, Owen Duliba, William Burke, Levon Mattei, Jacob DeSanto, and Violet Miller. Third row, Noah Powers, Kingsley Mecadon, Trey Hornlein, Harper Quinn, Mason Wolfe, and Paul Moxen. Absent from photo: Matthew Langdon, Mackenzie Robbins, and Silas Rosa.

The pre-kindergarten afternoon class, from left, first row, Aiden Gribble, River Letcavage, Carson Havard, Layla Adams, Charlotte Hughes, and Anthonella Pero. Second row, Ezra Condusta, Elara Lowe, Jacob Stewart, Anderson Green, and Ryan Johnson. Third row, Mattingly Williams, Bella Daly, Aiden Gilmartin, and Mateo Zangardi.

The Cookie Corner recently held its 44th annual graduation program for all pre-kindergarten children. Graduates were attired in caps and gowns, and a party for graduates and their families, was held afterward.