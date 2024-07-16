Cartwright honors Pulpit Boxing in Pittston with flag flown over U.S. Capitol

The Rev. Samuel Washington, right, founder/owner, Pulpit Boxing, Pittston, thanked Congressman Matt Cartwright, left, for his continued support of Pulpit Boxing, as well as delivering a new U.S. Flag flown over the Capitol Building, Washington, D.C., on Monday.

The Rev. Samuel Washington, front right, and Congressman Matt Cartwright, front left, pose for a photo at Pulpit Boxing, Pittston. Back row, from left: Chris Gaidos, Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, Angel Johnson, Jonathan Rivera, Yaya Banks, hidden, Michael DeMarco and Lucas Maira.

A light moment offered by City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, at podium, with Congressman Matt Cartwright, left, and Angel Johnson, center, during a presentation of a U.S. Flag flown over the U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C., delivered by Cartwright to Pulpit Boxing, Pittston, on Monday.

PITTSTON – On Monday afternoon, Cong. Matt Cartwright presented a U.S. Flag flown over the United States Capitol Building, Washington, D.C. to Pulpit Boxing, a nonprofit gym. It was also announced through the City of Pittston, Pulpit Boxing would have a new, larger home with seating for spectators.

Pulpit Boxing, founded and owned by the Rev. Samuel Washington, focuses on helping children learn boxing skills while building self-esteem.

Rev. Washington reached out to Congressman Cartwright asking him if he could replace the U.S. Flag hanging at the boxing gym with one of significance.

“When we reached out to the Congressman, he generously said he would not only would he get us a flag, but he would deliver it to show us his support,” Washington said. “Anybody can go out and try to get votes, but he’s not here for votes, he came to support me, he’s always here to support me and I appreciate him so much.”

“Pulpit Boxing is one of the organizations that goes above and beyond for our residents in our community at any age level,” Cartwright said. “Members of our community feel at home and part of a family when they enter Pulpit Boxing. There have been incredible stories of growth, trial, redemption to come out of this gym.”

Cartwright went on to say, “This organization could not have a more fitting start because it has been a source of hope, a source of purpose, and for some, it has been downright life changing. In short, Pulpit Boxing has had a profound impact on the lives of so many members our community and we are so grateful to have this organization among our midst.”

Cartwright then read a proclamation to Pulpit Boxing from Joseph R. DiPietro, acting Architect of the U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo thanked Rev. Washington for his efforts at Pulpit Boxing over the years.

“Often we come into places and we talk about how things are in a community and what we think they are,” Lombardo said. “I live four-doors up the street and I can tell you how they really are, because I see them here night and day working and it’s a very important part of our community and they do a great job. The Rev. has taught, the individuals not only the skills and qualities that you need to be a good boxer, but also to be a good citizen, not only here in our community, but in a larger community.”

Lombardo said he and the City has been working on plans to move Pulpit Boxing to a new, larger facility with room for spectators in the near future.

“He (Rev. Washington) is talking to us (City) and we’re looking for a potential new space for a bigger ring and more room for spectators,” Lombardo added. “We looking at few spaces and looking into a grant to help financially.”

15-year-old boxer Michael DeMarco, who trains there, commented on what it is like being a part of the Pulpit Boxing family, thanking all involved, especially Rev. Washington.

“My life has changed with this sport, it really has,” DeMarco said. “I don’t know where I’d be if I wasn’t for the ring, and I wanted to say thank you.”