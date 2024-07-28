Kutztown University

Kutztown University conferred degrees for nearly 1,100 students for the 2024 spring semester. The university announces degree conferment twice a year — once in the winter and once in the summer. Commencement exercises are held in May and December; however, students finish the requirements for graduation throughout the entire year. The following students were awarded degrees following the 2024 spring semester.

Students who have requested privacy (FERPA) are not listed publicly.

• Julianna Elizabeth Murray, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry/pharmacy.

• Kaylee Elizabeth Yagloski, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in biology/allied health.

Also at Kutztown:

• Natalie Conrad, Wyoming, was among the local students on the women’s bowling team who earned a place on the 2024 East Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is awarded to student-athletes who receive a 3.25 or better cumulative grade point average. This annual recognition, in addition to the conference’s Scholar-Athlete awards, helps to uphold the East Coast Conference’s mission of promoting the total person and the ability to excel not only in the athletic arena, but also in the classroom.

Widener University

Widener University celebrated the achievements of 1,186 Chester-campus graduates in five joyful ceremonies held on Memorial Field between Tuesday, May 14 and Thursday, May 16. Graduates from the School of Business, School of Nursing, School of Engineering, College of Arts & Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, and Center for Graduate and Continuing Studies individually crossed the stage and were congratulated by President Stacey Robertson as they received a symbolic representation of their degrees.

Local grads include:

• Elizabeth Williams, Duryea, Master of Science in engineering with a major in robotics engineering Widener’s School of Engineering.

• Emma Granahan, Exeter, Bachelor of Arts with a major in fine arts, magna cum laude, Widener’s College of Arts & Sciences.

• Kylie Herbert, Duryea, Bachelor of Science with a major in biomedical engineering, cum laude, Widener’s School of Engineering.