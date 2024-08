Jerry Chiampi, center left, and Joe Ferretti, center right, hold a photo given by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce upon receiving the 2024 Outstanding Business of the Year Award on behalf of People’s Security Bank & Trust.

Joe Ferretti, People’s Security Bank & Trust Northeast Market president, added comments upon accepting the 2024 Outstanding Business of the Year Award.. From the left, Jerry Chiampi, Michelle Mikitish, John Serafin, Ferretti.

Jerry Champi, People’s Security Bank & Trust president, shown laughing during the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s 104th Annual Dinner at Fox Hill Country Club on Aug. 22.

Christine Jensen stands as she was introduced as the Chamber Board president elect for 2025.

EXETER — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce held its 104th Annual Dinner Meeting at Fox Hill Country Club announcing the 2024 Outstanding Business of the Year Award to Peoples Security Bank & Trust on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Peoples Securities recently joined forces with FNCB Bank where the merger will be competed in the next few months.

Jerry Chiampi and Joe Ferretti were on hand to accept the award for the bank.