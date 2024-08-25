What would a parade be without children picking up tossed candy along the parade route of the Pittston Tomato Festival?

Pageant queens Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Victoria Vespico, left, and Miss Northeastern PA Cara Mia Hogan wave to the camera during the 41st Pittston Tomato Festival Parade.

Pittston Area cheerleader, Addison Masulis, along with the rest of the squad participated in the Tomato Festival Parade.

Luzerne Co. Manager Romilda Crocamo is all thumbs up as she rides along in the Pittston Tomato Festival.

Jennifer Lombardo, left, looks on as Sarah Donahue, both of the Tomato Festival Committee, display the largest home-grown tomato entered in the annual tomato contest.

Magic 93’s Frankie in the Morning walked the Pittston Tomato Festival Parade route handing out candy along the way.

Greater Pittston Santa Squad founder Anthony Marranca, left, along with Mark Casper enjoy being in the 41st Pittston Tomato Festival Parade.

Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s Lee Monteforte hands Sherry McHale some candy along the Tomato Festival Parade route.

Crossing the 5K finishing line of the Tomato Festival race are Michaelene and Dominick Marino.

Team Allied runners Chelsea Strub, left, and Erica Zangardi, right, start the Tomato Festival 5K race on a happy note.

