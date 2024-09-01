Kingston Twp. — Just Food, No Politics held its annual end-of-summer picnic at Frances Slocum State Park on Saturday, Aug. 24. According to organizers, nearly 100 members of the Facebook group attended.

According to Tom Ciampi, one of the founders of the webpage, they started the group to get away from all the political talk and rhetoric online to focus on the topic everyone can get into — food.

Ciampi said there are nearly 10,000 members of the Facebook page from all over the world including over 30 members in Australia.