Attending the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 reunion at the Gramercy, Pittston, are, from left: Ken Sickler, Kathy Sickler and Joe Connors. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Attending the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 reunion at the Gramercy, Pittston, are, from left: Ken Sickler, Kathy Sickler and Joe Connors.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Kathy Dunnigan, left, Carl Mercincavage, center, and Beth Mercincavage, right, attended the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 50th class reunion. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Kathy Dunnigan, left, Carl Mercincavage, center, and Beth Mercincavage, right, attended the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 50th class reunion.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>David Reese and Janis Wilson Seeley attend the 50th reunion of the Wyoming Area Class of 1974.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

David Reese and Janis Wilson Seeley attend the 50th reunion of the Wyoming Area Class of 1974.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>This members of the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 are West Wyoming natives attending the 50th reunion. From left: Ann Marie Salvo-Piccini, Michael Smith, Joyce Borzik Krolikowski, Debbie Smith Reese, Theresa Yatsko Dunsmuir, Donna Pocceschi and Ann Tressa Olenick. Second row: Robert Pitcavage, Sandra Amantea and Frank Perfinski.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

This members of the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 are West Wyoming natives attending the 50th reunion. From left: Ann Marie Salvo-Piccini, Michael Smith, Joyce Borzik Krolikowski, Debbie Smith Reese, Theresa Yatsko Dunsmuir, Donna Pocceschi and Ann Tressa Olenick. Second row: Robert Pitcavage, Sandra Amantea and Frank Perfinski.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Exeter Veterinarians Deb Dymond, left, and Barb Dymond, right, sandwich Wyoming Area Class of 1974 classmate Jeanette Zekoski Kretchik.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Exeter Veterinarians Deb Dymond, left, and Barb Dymond, right, sandwich Wyoming Area Class of 1974 classmate Jeanette Zekoski Kretchik.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>From left: Sandra Amantea Naylor, Debbie Anzalone, Kathy Dunnigan DiMaggio, Janis Wilson Seeley and Patty Rostock Mariannacci attend the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 50th reunion. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

From left: Sandra Amantea Naylor, Debbie Anzalone, Kathy Dunnigan DiMaggio, Janis Wilson Seeley and Patty Rostock Mariannacci attend the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 50th reunion.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>From left: Julia Namutka, Jim Ridolfi, Margurita Ridolfi and Gary Namutka attend the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 reunion.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

From left: Julia Namutka, Jim Ridolfi, Margurita Ridolfi and Gary Namutka attend the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 reunion.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>From the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 are, from left: Debbie LePore Kadamian, Denise Chiampi, Karen Melvin Ferrett, Mary Beth Capone-Bolin and Mary K Brown Baloga.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

From the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 are, from left: Debbie LePore Kadamian, Denise Chiampi, Karen Melvin Ferrett, Mary Beth Capone-Bolin and Mary K Brown Baloga.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — The Wyoming Area Class of 1974 celebrated the 50th anniversary of its graduation at the Gramercy Ballroom and Restaurant on Saturday, Aug. 31.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR