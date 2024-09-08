Home News Wyoming Area Class of 1974 celebrates 50th anniversary reunion News Wyoming Area Class of 1974 celebrates 50th anniversary reunion September 8, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Attending the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 reunion at the Gramercy, Pittston, are, from left: Ken Sickler, Kathy Sickler and Joe Connors. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Kathy Dunnigan, left, Carl Mercincavage, center, and Beth Mercincavage, right, attended the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 50th class reunion. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch David Reese and Janis Wilson Seeley attend the 50th reunion of the Wyoming Area Class of 1974. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch This members of the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 are West Wyoming natives attending the 50th reunion. From left: Ann Marie Salvo-Piccini, Michael Smith, Joyce Borzik Krolikowski, Debbie Smith Reese, Theresa Yatsko Dunsmuir, Donna Pocceschi and Ann Tressa Olenick. Second row: Robert Pitcavage, Sandra Amantea and Frank Perfinski. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Exeter Veterinarians Deb Dymond, left, and Barb Dymond, right, sandwich Wyoming Area Class of 1974 classmate Jeanette Zekoski Kretchik. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch From left: Sandra Amantea Naylor, Debbie Anzalone, Kathy Dunnigan DiMaggio, Janis Wilson Seeley and Patty Rostock Mariannacci attend the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 50th reunion. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch From left: Julia Namutka, Jim Ridolfi, Margurita Ridolfi and Gary Namutka attend the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 reunion. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch From the Wyoming Area Class of 1974 are, from left: Debbie LePore Kadamian, Denise Chiampi, Karen Melvin Ferrett, Mary Beth Capone-Bolin and Mary K Brown Baloga. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — The Wyoming Area Class of 1974 celebrated the 50th anniversary of its graduation at the Gramercy Ballroom and Restaurant on Saturday, Aug. 31. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Wyoming Area Class of 1989 celebrates 35th reunion Pittston Area Class of 1974 celebrates 50th anniversary My Corner, Your Corner: Celebrating tennis and an 18th anniversary View Comments