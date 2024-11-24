PITTSTON — First Baptist Church, 8 Water St., will once again hold a traditional Thanksgiving take-out only dinner give-a-way on Tuesday, Nov. 26, beginning at 4 p.m. until all meals are gone at the church. The dinners are on a first come, first serve basis.

The First Baptist Church is partnering with Holy Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Dupont, for the second year in a row.

The church served approximately 750 dinners in 2023 and will see about the same come through the doors this year and the United Community Volunteers of the church will be ready.

“It’s opportunity for outreach and we get a chance to really just go out into community because it’s not about anybody,” Pastor Rev. James Breese said. “It’s really about the people out there that are truly in need. And when you’re here, serving, you get a chance to see people come in that really are in need and we try to make it so that they not only get a meal for that day, but also they can have something on Thanksgiving Day.

According to Rev. Breese, they won’t turn anyone away for a meal whether you are alone for the holiday or unable to make a meal for yourself.

Heather Vinciarelli, a member of the church and one of the United Community Volunteers gets great satisfaction when helping others.

“For me, personally, I like to just see a lot of people and a lot of people do depend on us, and for me, I love to give and I love to reach out to the community,” Vinciarelli said. “I just like to know that I’m helping my fellow person, you know you never know when you’re going to be in that space where you need help and you don’t want your business broadcast. But if someone can reach down and help you and not ask for anything back in return, that means a lot. So, in helping the community, that’s what I love doing.”