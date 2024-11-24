Sabatelle’s Market, 114 S. Main St., Pittston, displays signage for Small Business Saturday, set for Nov. 30. Sabatelle’s was just one of 65 Greater Pittston merchants to receive the promotional package. From left: Jane, Jason and Charles Sabatelle.

PITTSTON — As the holiday season approaches, the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) has prepared promotional kits to area businesses to promote Small Business Saturday taking place on Nov. 30.

Once again, American Express is sponsoring Small Business Saturday’s Shop Small promotional material.

The publicity material packets include signage, stickers, and two canvas shopping bags for merchants to be displayed at their establishment heading into Nov. 30.

A form was included to the merchants to send back to the GPCC in order for the chamber to promote their businesses through eblasts, social media, and on the GPCC website.

According to Brandi Bartush, GPCC director of operations and member services, 65 promotional bags were handed out to small businesses in Greater Pittston this past week.

“From a small business perspective, it’s really such an opportunity for merchants to market themselves,” Michelle Mikitish, GPCC president said. “Even if someone doesn’t walk in their door on Small Business Saturday utilizing the platform that we have here with the Small Business kits from American Express, we (GPCC) will promote their deals on Facebook and through social media.”

Mikitish feels by doing so, especially by maximizing their social media presence, that wil help merchants not only today, not only on Small Business Saturday, but also many times moving forward.

“It’s about letting people know they’re there, and letting people know what they do,” Mikitish added. “If somebody doesn’t have a need for them today, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to have a need for them tomorrow.”

Mikitish and Bartush strive to ensure local businesses succeed, especially with opportunities like Small Business Saturday promotions.

Bartush also said the GPCC Board of Directors has helped immensely over the last few years becoming a huge asset to the success of Small Business Saturday.

“Our board last year really stepped up and helped us out,” Bartush said, of the 38 board members. “I know not all can help, but they’ve become ambassadors for things like this and they have really stepped up last year and will do so again this year.”

There are over 400 members of the GPCC with an additional 400-plus members of the chamber’s Women’s Network.