PJ Melvin, left, addresses the those gathered for the wreath-laying ceremony at the John F. Kennedy statue on Kennedy Boulevard, Pittston, with Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick President Sean Rooney looking on. Melvin explained how Kennedy visited Pittston at the very spot were the statue sits. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick President Sean Rooney lays a wreath at the base of the statue of John F. Kennedy on Friday, Nov. 22, marking the 61st anniversary of his death. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick officers were present for the wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of John F. Kennedy. From left: Tim Wachs, Sean Rooney, Jared Jordan and Joseph Strubeck. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Members and friends of the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick took part in the wreath-laying ceremony on Kennedy Boulevard on Friday, Nov. 22, the anniversary of Kennedy's assassination. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick laid a wreath at the statue of President John F. Kennedy at the corner of Kennedy Boulevard and Water Street, Pittston, on Friday, Nov. 22, the 61st anniversary of Kennedy's assassination.