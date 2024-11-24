Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick President Sean Rooney lays a wreath at the base of the statue of John F. Kennedy on Friday, Nov. 22, marking the 61st anniversary of his death. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick officers were present for the wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of John F. Kennedy. From left: Tim Wachs, Sean Rooney, Jared Jordan and Joseph Strubeck. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch