The West Pittston Center of the Child Development Council of NEPA child care center received free chicken dinners compliments of United Way of Wyoming Valley and Backwoods Restaurant in time for Thanksgiving. Each food package feeds a family of five. Shown in the first row are students of the child care center. In the second row are, from left: Joe Dudeck, center director; Annie Rushinski, Backwoods Restaurant; Mona Benzeleski, center Pre-K counts teacher; Marlene Knaub, Child Development of NEPA board president. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

WEST PITTSTON — United Way of Wyoming Valley and Backwoods Restaurant partnered to donate 150 meals to five local Child Development Council (CDC) of NEPA child care centers for Thanksgiving.

Each meal, consisting of a 4-to-5-pound rotisserie chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls, were delivered to families in time for the holiday. Approximately 30 meals were delivered to the West Pittston Center.

“The generosity and community spirit displayed by United Way and Backwoods Restaurant made this Thanksgiving truly special for many, highlighting the power of community support and collaboration,” Ashley Winslow, CDC of NEPA, said.

In addition to the CDC of NEPA West Pittston Center, meals were distributed to Kiddie Space Heights Center (City Heights Shopping Center), Nesbitt Center (Dorranceton Church Annex), South Wilkes-Barre Center (St. Peter’s Church), and Wilkes-Barre Center (East Market St.).

