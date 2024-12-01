WEST PITTSTON — United Way of Wyoming Valley and Backwoods Restaurant partnered to donate 150 meals to five local Child Development Council (CDC) of NEPA child care centers for Thanksgiving.

Each meal, consisting of a 4-to-5-pound rotisserie chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls, were delivered to families in time for the holiday. Approximately 30 meals were delivered to the West Pittston Center.

“The generosity and community spirit displayed by United Way and Backwoods Restaurant made this Thanksgiving truly special for many, highlighting the power of community support and collaboration,” Ashley Winslow, CDC of NEPA, said.

In addition to the CDC of NEPA West Pittston Center, meals were distributed to Kiddie Space Heights Center (City Heights Shopping Center), Nesbitt Center (Dorranceton Church Annex), South Wilkes-Barre Center (St. Peter’s Church), and Wilkes-Barre Center (East Market St.).