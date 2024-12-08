PITTSTON — The City of Pittston, once again, held Shop with a Cop, in which area law enforcement officers take children around a 130-foot local vendor’s tent to shop for loved ones for Christmas.
All year round, the Downtown Pittston Partnership conducts fundraising events so 300 area children are able to purchase gifts with the $100 donated by the Partnership. Over 50 vendors took part in this year’s event.
After shopping, children were able to sit with Santa Claus and receive a gift donated by the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.