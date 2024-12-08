Santa hands Samantha Barry a special gift from the Greater Pittston Santa Squad during Pittston’s Shop with a Cop event on Saturday.

After shopping, children had a chance to sit with Santa Claus for a photo and a gift from the Greater Pittston Santa Squad. With Santa, from left, are: Selena, 5; Sephreya, 8; and Aiden 11, all from Pittston.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Sgt. Steve Lada checks over 7-year-old Dorothea’s shopping list. She was given $100 to spend on gifts for loved ones for Christmas. The funds were provided by the City of Pittston’s Shop with a Cop fund from money raised throughout the year.

PA State Trooper Bill Evans escorts shoppers, Craig, 5, and EJ, 11, into the 130-foot-ong Shop with a Cop tent in Pittston.

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston, once again, held Shop with a Cop, in which area law enforcement officers take children around a 130-foot local vendor’s tent to shop for loved ones for Christmas.

All year round, the Downtown Pittston Partnership conducts fundraising events so 300 area children are able to purchase gifts with the $100 donated by the Partnership. Over 50 vendors took part in this year’s event.

After shopping, children were able to sit with Santa Claus and receive a gift donated by the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.