Scan this QR code to make an online donation to the Jenkins Township Volunteer Hose Company’s annual fund drive.

The Jenkins Township Volunteer Hose Company #1 is holding its annual fund drive.

Donations from Jenkins Township and Yatesville Borough support more than 50% of the operating budget.

The company is constantly upgrading its equipment and building to better serve the community.

Residents can drop off or mail to donations to the station at 2 Second Street, Port Griffith, Jenkins Township, PA 18640.

Donation kits can be picked up at the station or requested by calling 570-655-5045, option two.