Six-year-old Rayne Hinkle poses for a photo with none other than Santa Claus himself at the Dupont Borough Building.

Ten-year-old Brady George proudly displays his coloring skills at the Dupont Borough’s annual Christmas party.

Four-year-old twins Kristofer Ungureit, left, and Myles are busy eating shortbread Reindeer cookies at the Dupont Christmas celebration.

DUPONT — The Borough of Dupont held the annual Christmas party, tree lighting, with a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Special guest Victoria Vespico, Miss Northeastern PA, was also on hand for the celebration, as well as lighting the borough’s official Christmas tree.

The children were able to color while being served cookies and beverages.