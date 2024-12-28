District Magistrate Alexandra Kokura Kravitz, right, had the honor of swearing in Duryea Borough officials during the reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Left to right: Eugene Marriggi, council, Michael McGlynn, council, Anissa Akulonis, tax collector, Allison Brudzinski, council, Kokura Kravitz. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

During the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s Officers’ Installation, the Green Jacket presentation was conducted. From left to right: 110th Friendly Sons President Errol O’Brien; 109th Friendly Sons President Chris McFarland; 108th Friendly Sons President Shawn Brogan.

Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin stands with his wife Lindsay and 19-month-old son Liam at their home in Scranton. Gilmartin was selected as the 2024 Tomato Festival Grand Marshal and took part in the Tomato Festival’s James Deice Memorial Parade on Saturday, Aug. 17.

It was standing room only at Charley Trippi Stadium, Yatesville, on Thursday, June 6, for the 58th commencement ceremony of Pittston Area School District.

Pittston Area pitcher Gianna Adams pitched with a chance for another PIAA 5A State title game appearance after downing an undefeated South Western team at Pine Grove by tossing another no-hitter. After four years pitching for the Patriots, the school district retired Adams’ jersey number.

The 2024 City of Pittston Christmas Ambassador Lexi Hull waves to the hundreds lining Main Street with her parents Mandy and Robert Hull during the Toy Truck Parade.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, right, chats with Bob Lopata, of Dupont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909.

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro is shown teasing one of the children in daycare at the Greater Pittston YMCA on Thursday. The Governor was in the city to talk about the major expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit for nearly 210,000 families, helping to ease child and dependent care costs for working Pennsylvania families.

PA State Rep. Jim Haddock reads from a proclamation recognizing Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday at Pittston Memorial Library.

Julio Caprari, left, show a pair of antique swords inside the Duchess Outlet on Oct. 5 at the rear lot of the outlet building.

TJ Hromisin, U.S. Army Captain-Ret., 40, stands in front of signage at the back of Pittston City Hall, where the conference room now bears his name. Hromisin was shot and wounded in 2007 during the Iraq War.

Some of the Wyoming Area 2024 graduates hung around after the graduation ceremony to pose next to the 2024 sign at Sobeski Stadium.

PITTSTON – With New Year’s Day 2025 rapidly approaching, we take a look back at 2024 where we saw a leap year, a solar eclipse, and two Aurora Borealis events that lit up the skies.

January 2024

The first week of January saw many borough officials being sworn-in.

Pittston Area basketball player Mia Hopkins selected the country of Brazil to play professionally.

The West Pittston American Legion sent out a plea for new veterans to join the organization.

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad announced setting a new record in handing out toys to Pittston Area, Wyoming Area and beyond.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey held a press event at the Dupont Veterans of Foreign Wars to discuss expanded burn pit benefits.

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro made a stop at the Greater Pittston YMCA to announce statewide child tax credits.

The West Pittston Library announced Maria Grzybowski as the new head librarian.

A Chance to Dance opened a new dance studio and the Knox Mine Disaster marked the 65th anniversary of the tragedy, which essentially shut down the coal industry in Greater Pittston.

February 2024

Ashley Machine & Tool Co. received a $1.16 million loan.

The YMCA dedicated the newly refurbished gym floor to the late Jimmy Balchune.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was appointed to the National League of Cities.

The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons held a Green Jacket ceremony.

Pittston City Hall dedicated their conference room to Captain Thomas “TJ” Hromisin.

The Wyoming Area Catholic Class of 1980 presented the Kindness Award.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce named Lois McHugh their Distinguished Woman of the Year.

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick named Mary Clare Leonard their Irish Woman of the Year.

March 2024

The Dupont Lions celebrated their 75th anniversary.

The City of Pittston held the St. Patrick Mass, 5K, and parade.

West Pittston Scout Troop 302 elevated Joseph Breck Jr., Drew Dixon, and Daniel Feeney Jr. to Eagle Scouts.

Coffee Inclusive celebrated their first anniversary and PA Inclusive donated to the Downtown Pittston Partnership.

The former Grablick’s Dairy Ice Cream building was razed.

Wyoming Area hosted a Career Day.

The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons held the annual St. Patrick’s Dinner for the last time at The Woodlands. It will be held at The Banks beginning this year in March.

Mary Beth Yakobitis retired as head nurse at Pittston Area.

April 2024

Pittston Area held a Career Day.

Blue Ribbon Dairy Bar conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony after a remodel, and the newly formed Wyoming Area Regional Police Department took over the former Pennsylvania State Police barracks and also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce gave the first-ever Titan Award to Sandy Insalaco.

The Pittston Memorial Library honored Mary Kroptavich and Danny Argo.

West Pittston Historical Society held a program on the history of the borough.

May 2024

Pittston was awarded a grant for a community garden by American Water.

The City of Pittston held the NEPA Spring Outdoors Arts/Crafts Festival.

Pittston Township Little League celebrated its 50th anniversary.

West Pittston held the 53rd Cherry Blossom Festival.

Pittston Area hosted greenhouse classes through the Penn State Extension.

Wyoming Area renamed the Tenth Street Stadium to Gil Dominick Memorial Stadium.

Wesley Village held a Mother’s Day luncheon.

A large meeting was held at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center auditorium to discuss the Pittston/West Pittston bridges replacement project.

Wyoming Area School District held the annual Scholarship Celebration.

The Pittston Knights of Columbus announced their scholarship winners.

Pittston Area held a “Spring into STEM” program.

Dupont, Wyoming/West Wyoming, and West Pittston/Exeter held Memorial Day parades and programs.

June 2024

The Wyoming Area Foundation held a kick-off party, setting out to raise money for the Secondary Center auditorium remodel project.

WNEP-TV’s meteorologist Jeremy Lewan spoke to Wyoming Area Catholic students about the eclipse.

Wyoming Area Regional Police sponsored a Drug Awareness Program featuring BMX Bicycle Stunt riders.

Both Wyoming Area and Pittston Area held graduations.

Pittston Prohibition was held at the Tomato Festival lot featuring several bands, including Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John.

Showroom56, a new clothing store, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Waterfront Warehouse.

The Vettes for Vets fundraiser, featuring Corvettes, was held in the Agolino’s Restaurant parking lot to benefit the West Pittston American Legion.

The Pittston Area softball team was edged out in the State 5A title game, ending the storied career of pitcher Gianna Adams.

Sheetz opened their doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Wyoming Borough.

The movie “Bitter Souls” was filmed in part in West Pittston.

The City of Pittston received Townie Awards in Harrisburg.

The annual Farmer’s Market kicked off at Pittston’s Tomato Festival lower lot.

July 2024

The Dominic DeLuca Charity Golf Tournament was held for the first time at Fox Hill Country Club.

The Pittston Memorial Library honored board member Lois Ostrowski.

Victory Sports held Opening Day at the West Pittston Little League. They also held, for the first time, two night games at Pittston Township Little League.

Greater Pittston Santa Squad held a Christmas in July fundraiser at Susquehanna Brewing Company

The Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association honored former coach Paul Marranca by naming the weight room facility in his honor.

Patriot great Gianna Adams’ jersey number was retired, a first in the program’s history.

Pittston unveiled three new art pieces.

Governor Shapiro made another appearance in Greater Pittston when he stopped by Duryea’s Production Systems Automation Inc.

Wyoming Area Catholic held a summer concert fundraiser.

August 2024

The Flying “A” Golf Tournament was held at Emanon Country Club.

Eight-year-old West Pittston resident Natalie Ruggles set a new course record at a one-mile run in Tunkhannock.

Smokey the Bear turned 80-years-old and stopped by the Pittston Memorial Library to celebrate his birthday.

Greater Pittston police departments held a joint National Night Out.

The City of Pittston, once again, held the annual Tomato Festival, featuring a parade, 5K run, spaghetti-eating contest, Little Miss and Mister Tomato contest, and more.

A fundraiser, sponsored by the United Community Volunteers of Holy Mother of Sorrows Parish, Dupont, was held for Bob Price.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce held its 104th annual dinner.

September 2024

The popular “Just Food, No Politics” group held a picnic at Frances Slocum State Park.

The Pittston Area Class of 1969 held its 55th reunion.

One of Pittston’s newest restaurants, The Refinery, opened its doors at the Waterfront Warehouse building.

Pittston Area, Wyoming Area, and the St. John’s classes of 1974 held separate 50th reunions, while the Wyoming Area Class of 1989 held its 35th reunion.

The Second Presbyterian Church sponsored a breakfast for first responders in observance of 9/11 at the Pittston City Firehouse.

Wyoming Area Catholic faculty member Jim Renfer was honored for 25 years of service.

October 2024

Pennsylvania State Rep. James Haddock presented a check to the Greater Pittston Santa Club.

Pittston Area held a college fair.

The West Pittston Historical Society held a Halloween program.

Duchess Antiques held a successful antique fair in their back lot.

Greater Pittston YMCA held the annual awards.

The Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association inducted seven new members into the Ring of Pride.

The annual Columbus Day ceremony was held through an initial driving rain.

West Pittston held an all-classes reunion at Fox Hill Country Club.

Pittston, once again, held Trick or Treat Main Street, and West Pittston held the second annual Halloweentown celebration.

November 2024

Pittston-based band Abilene was inducted into the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame, along with Pittston native and Elvis Pressley tribute artist Shawn Klush, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Wyoming Area, Pittston Area, Dupont Borough, Exeter Borough, and Corpus Christi Parish held Veterans Day programs.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce held the Annual Autumn Breakfast at St. Joseph Marello Hall, Pittston.

PA Inclusive rolled out the Red Carpet Gala at The Banks.

The First Baptist Church held a take-out turkey dinner.

The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons announced that the St. Patrick’s Dinner would move back to Pittston, performed a wreath-laying ceremony at the JFK statue, and named Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo as the 2025 Person of the Year.

The Chamber of Commerce geared up for Small Business Saturday while the Downtown Pittston Partnership prepared for Pink Friday.

Avoca Ambulance announced its merger with Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance Association.

Greater Pittston was hit with its first snowstorm of the year on Nov. 22.

Exeter Borough held the annual Turkey Trot, starting at the St. Barbara parking lot.

December 2024

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad received a check from the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. They also held the annual Turkey Bowl game at Charley Trippi Stadium.

The Lions District Governor visited the Jenkins Township Lions Club.

The City of Pittston announced nine-year-old Lexi Hull as the 2024 Christmas Ambassador.

Shop with a Cop was, once again, held by the City of Pittston, where 300 children benefited from the event.

Wyoming Area Catholic held Breakfast with Santa and a marketplace for students to purchase holiday gifts.

The Women’s Network of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce held the annual Christmas dinner and marketplace at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Grand Ballroom.

Hughestown Borough held a Santa Parade, as did West Pittston. Santa also stopped by the Greater Pittston YMCA.

Victory Sports concluded the year when they held the annual Christmas party at St. Joseph Marello, underwritten by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Elks Lodge 109.

Second Presbyterian Church held a special Children’s Christmas Program.

Pittston Area closed out the year by holding a Reading Winter Wonderland for elementary students.

The Miss Nina Foundation donated $6,600 in vouchers to the Wyoming Area Primary Center’s 165 third grade students to Burlington towards coats or shoes.

West Pittston Ambulance Association officially disbanded and donated money to the West Pittston Hose Co. No. 1.