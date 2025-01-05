PITTSTON — Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance (GPRA) announced a bid has been awarded to Champion Builders of Kingston to begin Phase I of the construction of the new $7 million ambulance headquarters at the site of the former Triangle Motel across from Sunoco.

The new headquarters will be the focal point for all communities involved with the regional ambulance association housing 10 to 12 garage bays, an emergency operations center, conference room and plenty of storage space.

A second floor will be crew quarters including separate bunk areas for men and women, kitchenette and day room.

The municipalities making up the GPRA are the City of Pittston, Jenkins Twp., Yatesville, Exeter Borough, Wyoming Borough, West Wyoming Borough, West Pittston Borough, Laflin and Avoca Borough.

Spearheading the GPRA project is City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo as well as Luzerne County Council for allowing ARPA funding to allow the project to proceed.

In addition to headquarters at Pittston, a substation for the West Side is located at Exeter, across from the Exeter Municipal Building.

GPRA also reported the response statistics for 2024 handling 7,470 emergency calls in the primary response district and mutual aid.

Bidding for Phase II will go out for the project some time this year.