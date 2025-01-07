Luzerne County is now seeking applicants for the vacant operational services division head position with an annual salary range of $96,270 to $101,270.

If the chosen applicant ends up receiving close to or the maximum advertised salary, it’ll mean four of the county’s eight top division heads will receive annual compensation exceeding $100,000.

The operational services division head position is open with Jennifer Pecora’s resignation last month to accept a job outside county government.

Pecora had been hired as operational division head at $98,800 annually in February 2024.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo had originally proposed compensation of $110,000, but several council members argued the compensation should remain at the $98,800 budgeted at that time.

Compensation for the position was increased to $101,270 in the salary listing tied to council’s 2025 budget.

The operational services division head oversees matters relating to engineering, roads, bridges, planning, zoning, 911, emergency management, buildings, grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

Although the first two operational division heads were licensed engineers, that requirement was eliminated in 2016 in an attempt to widen the applicant pool.

Applications are due by Jan. 20.

Council confirmation is required for the county manager’s division head nominees to be hired.

In another vacancy, applications were due Dec. 9 for the human services division head position, which was advertised at an annual range of $98,000 to $103,797.

Crocamo is in the process of selecting a nominee for that position.

This division head oversees the following county departments: Children, Youth and Families; Mental Health and Developmental Services; Drug and Alcohol; Area Agency on Aging; and Veteran Affairs.

Lynn Hill had resigned from that position last fall. She had held the position since February 2017 and received $103,797 annually.

Current compensation

The other division heads and their current compensation, according to county records:

• Mary Roselle, budget/finance, $135,000

• Harry W. Skene, chief solicitor, $115,000

• Joseph Yeager, chief public defender, $105,000

• Jim Rose, administrative services, $98,000

• James Wilbur, correctional services, $96,862

• Paula Radick, judicial services and records, $96,862

Crocamo had informed council she was increasing Roselle’s compensation from $117,875 to $135,000 last fall, largely because she was assigning additional deputy manager responsibilities to Roselle’s position.

“The responsibilities of this position will be expanded to include assisting the county manager with helping Luzerne County successfully reach its goals in all areas while continuing to ensure a healthy financial position,” Crocamo told council by email.

Crocamo stressed Monday she did not create a new deputy manager position and instead exercised the manager’s authority to assign new responsibilities and duties within the administration.

She also noted Monday that Roselle has yielded savings and investment earnings that far exceed her compensation.

Skene’s compensation increased from $100,890 to $115,000 due to “increased responsibilities with legal representation and review of matters surrounding the opioid (litigation) settlement funding,” she told council.

“In addition, the Office of Law is being restructured using several part-time attorneys and eliminating vacant full-time positions, resulting in increased supervision of staff,” she wrote.

Crocamo said compensation is crucial for both recruitment and retention.

“In the contemporary landscape of county government, the role of division heads has emerged as both a pivotal and challenging position. These individuals not only bear the weight of significant responsibilities but also navigate a complex web of expectations, criticisms and operational demands,” Crocamo said. “Given the critical nature of their work — which often extends beyond conventional working hours — organizations must recognize the importance of offering competitive salaries that not only entice skilled professionals to apply for these roles but also ensure their retention over time.”

“An appropriate salary structure for division heads is essential not only for attracting talent but also for sustaining their commitment and performance in an often tumultuous environment. We will be working to have salaries that reflect their value,” Crocamo said.

