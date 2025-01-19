Avery Barret, left, and Nathan Piccotti, right, are just two of the students at Wyoming Area Catholic School, Wyoming Ave., Exeter, participating in the production of Nickelodeon’s ‘The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition.’

EXETER — Wyoming Area Catholic School will present the last of three showings of Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” at 2:30 p.m. today in the school’s auditorium.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway?

It’s SpongeBob SquarePants!

This one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical, brilliantly adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, is specially tailored for young actors.

Over 60% of Wyoming Area Catholic’s student body has a role in the play.

Ticket sales are first come, first serve.