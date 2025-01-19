EXETER — Wyoming Area Catholic School will present the last of three showings of Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” at 2:30 p.m. today in the school’s auditorium.
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway?
It’s SpongeBob SquarePants!
This one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical, brilliantly adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, is specially tailored for young actors.
Related Video
Over 60% of Wyoming Area Catholic’s student body has a role in the play.
Ticket sales are first come, first serve.