“I’ve been working on the railroad, All the live-long day…”

Remember that folk song as a child?

John C. Kline and his younger brother, Peter J. Kline, actually lived the song by working on the railroad for five decades, each.

“When engineman John C. Kline stepped from the cab of the John Wilkes last night at 10:08, he completed 54 years continuous service with the Lehigh Valley Railroad without any serious accident or personal injury to himself or other employees,” reported the Wilkes-Barre Record on Jan. 31, 1953.

Kline retired from the Lehigh Valley Railroad on his 70th birthday, when the rail company mandated engineers to retire when they reach 70.

“Engineman Kline started work with the Lehigh Valley as a section laborer on the White Haven work train April 1, 1898. He was advanced to section foreman at Penn Haven Junction June 1, 1900, and in 1902, returned to White Haven as assistant foreman on the work train,” the Record reported.

In the summer of 1903, Kline was transferred to the Coxton Rail Yards in Duryea where he worked as a rail fireman and was promoted to engineer in December 1909, a post he held until he retired on Jan. 30, 1953.

“During his years of service, Mr. Kline worked as engineman on both freight and passenger trains between Easton and Sayre. He operated the Asa Packer and John Wilkes trains between Wilkes-Barre and Lehighton. Prior to that, he operated the milk train and the Maple Leaf passenger train between Sayre and Lehighton,” the Record reported.

One could only guess how many miles Kline traveled throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

“Mr. Kline saw many changes in railroading in his career. He considers the transition from steam to dieselization of all Lehigh Valley equipment as the outstanding change. Although he loved the steam engine, he admitted the diesels are more comfortable, easier to operate from the engine crews point of view and more efficient and more economical,” reported the Times Leader on Jan. 31, 1953.

Kline was born in White Haven on Jan. 30, 1883, and married the former Mary Rowan of Wilkes-Barre, and lived at 325 Delaware Avenue, West Pittston, for 40 years. He died Jan. 14, 1970, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Working on the railroad was all in the family.

Kline’s younger brother, Peter J. Kline, worked for the Lehigh Valley Railroad for 50 years until he retired on Sept. 29, 1962.

Like his older brother, Peter Kline got his start in railroading in June 1908, as a water boy servicing steam engines when they stopped in White Haven. Peter Kline worked his way up to fireman and engineer, a post he held for 34 years until he retired from the Coxton yards.

And, like his brother, Peter Kline lived in West Pittston for 54 years until his death at Pittston Hospital on Jan. 28, 1968.