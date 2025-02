West Pittston Historical Society’s featured speaker, Justin Emershaw, is greeted by a guest and friend Judy Olaviany before the beginning of his program on the coal industry in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

West Pittston Historical Society President Mary Portelli addresses the nearly 45 attendees at the West Pittston Library Tuesday evening prior to introducing the evening’s featured speaker, Justin Emershaw.

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Historical Society (WPHS), in recognition of Anthracite Heritage Month, presented “Local Anthracite Mining in the 21st Century” featuring guest speaker mining engineer Justin Emershaw from Atlantic Carbon Group held on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the West Pittston Library. Approximately 45 people attended the program.

According to Mary Portelli, WPHS president, the program demonstrated how the mining industry has developed from underground mining to surface mining.