Attorney Matt Carmody is shown with his wife Amanda and 8-year-old son, Joseph, and 7-year-old daughter, Caroline, at Sabatini’s Pizza, the sight of Attorney Carmody’s kick-off for the position of District Magistrate Judge 11-02-01 covering the Wyoming Area School District’s municipalities.

WEST PITTSTON — Attorney Matt Carmody recently announced his bid for the position of Magisterial District Judge 11-02-01, a position his father, Attorney Joe Carmody, has held over the last 22 years.

District Judge Joe Carmody will be stepping down leaving a vacancy at District 11-02-01, which covers nearly the entire Wyoming Area School District municipalities.

“My father will be retiring from his judicial seat due to the age limitations set by state law,” Matt Carmody said. “Over the years, he has served our community with great honor and distinction, and I am deeply grateful for his service and example.”

Matt Carmody, who will turn 43 this month, is a graduate of Wyoming Area (2000), University of Pittsburgh (2004), Roger Williams University School of Law (2007), and was admitted to the Pennsylvania bar in 2007.

Related Video

He spent his early days in law as a law clerk in Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas before returning back to Wyoming Valley.

After working for a Wilkes-Barre law firm for several years, he and two colleagues went out on their own creating the law firm of firm Joyce, Carmody & Moran, P.C. in 2015.

In addition, Carmody is the solicitor for the Pittston Twp. Sewer Authority and the Assistant Solicitor to the Luzerne Co. Transportation Authority.

“I am running because I love this community, and I want to continue to keep it safe for my family and all families who live here,” Carmody said. “After graduating from law school, I returned home where I met my wife, Amanda, and we decided there is nowhere else we would want to raise our family. I am proud to say that my kids, seven-year-old daughter Caroline and our eight-year-old son Joseph are the fourth generation of Carmodys to call the Wyoming Area home.”

Carmody believes he would make a fair and impartial judge while treating everyone that comes through his courtroom with dignity and respect.

“I take a lot of pride in my very broad legal background,” Carmody stated. “I’ve done a great deal of civil rights defense for municipalities over the years, including 14 years serving as a court appointed criminal defense attorney in Federal Court and that allowed me to work with the U.S. Attorney’s office, the FBI, DEA and various Federal agencies, including the IRS. I’ve also been specializing in Labor Laws over the last 10 years.”

Carmody is a member of the Luzerne County Law and Library Association, serving on the Executive Board from 2010-2012; a member of Corpus Christi parish; a youth basketball coach at Wyoming Area Catholic School; co-counsel for the Wyoming Area Foundation; and a member of the Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association.