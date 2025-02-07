PITTSTON — Police in the City of Pittston, along with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, arrested two people and, as of Friday morning, were searching for five others on drug trafficking offenses.

Heather Michelle Lemal, 43, of Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, and Travis James Lee, 33, of Beech Street, Edwardsville, were arrested earlier this week on separate drug warrants.

Lemal is accused of delivering crack cocaine while operating a taxi, a silver Chevrolet Impala called “Style by the Mile,” on multiple occasions, according to court records.

Lee was charged with delivering fentanyl multiple times at various locations in the area, court records say.

Related Video

Lee is further charged with stealing a credit card from an unlocked vehicle and making a purchase at a tobacco retail store in Pittston on Jan. 27.

Lemal was charged with six counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. She remained jailed Friday for lack of $100,000 bail set by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on Wednesday.

Lee remained jailed Friday on $50,000 total bail set by Kokura Kravitz on charges of theft, receiving stolen property, criminal use of communication facility, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities continue to search for Jonathan Timek, Joaquin Hurly, Albert Kachinsky, Melissa Butler and Jason Williams on drug traffic warrants.

Wyoming Area Regional Police assisted in the drug investigations that involved the peddling of crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Timek, Hurly, Kachinsky, Butler and Williams is asked to call Pittston City police at 570-602-0576.