Luzerne County’s Government Study Commission unanimously voted Thursday to recommend to keep the county’s election board at five members.

Several study commission members also expressed support for retaining the all-citizen election board composition and chairmanship seat selection process.

Under this process, the 11-member council appoints four of the five citizens — two Democrats and two Republicans — to the election board. Those four council-appointed members then select someone of any affiliation or no affiliation to fill the fifth seat and also serve as chair.

The study commission is assessing potential county home rule charter changes and aims to place its proposal on the November ballot. Voters will then decide whether to switch to the new structure or keep the system in effect since January 2012.

Board Treasurer Cindy Malkemes said she believes the existing election board composition is working and should remain intact.

Commission member Mark Shaffer agreed, reiterating that bipartisan cooperation is necessary for at least three of the four council-appointed citizens — a majority — to choose the fifth member.

Having an Independent in the fifth chairmanship seat would be ideal, he said, but Shaffer does not want to mandate that because he does not believe there are not enough citizens in that category to assure applicants would surface.

After considering feedback to date, Commission Secretary Matt Mitchell said he is “leaning more toward keeping the board the way it is.”

Mitchell said elections have become increasingly politicized. Adding one or more elected county council members to the board, which has been suggested by some, would go against his goal to “keep the temperature lower” surrounding the board and elections, he said.

Commission Vice Chairman Vito Malacari concurred with the others, saying, “Status quo is the way to go here. Keep it the way it is.”

Commission Chairman Ted Ritsick he wants to clearly delineate the election board’s duties before making a final decision on the board’s chairmanship selection, but he is more in agreement with the current majority consensus to keep the current structure.

Two citizens spoke during public comment strongly opposing the addition of elected officials to the election board.

Commission member Tim McGinley said a pressing issue is clarifying the roles of the election board, election bureau, administration and council.

Mitchell said he believes the commission must spell out the duties of each in writing, which he predicted would address 95% of election issues.

Ritsick spoke in support of this suggestion, and Malkemes said it “makes perfect sense.”

In an organizational matter, the commission unanimously selected Ritsick as chairman Thursday. McGinley remains on the commission but stepped down from the chairmanship, citing increasing duties as a Wyoming Valley West School Board member.

Mitchell was selected as secretary — a post previously held by Ritsick.

At Ritsick’s suggestion, the commission scheduled additional meetings because he said it is “running out of time” to meet the target of finalizing its recommendations by the first meeting in June. It will now hold 11 meetings through the end of May.

Once a recommendation is finalized, the commission must advance to the public hearing and public education phase.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.