Sixteen Luzerne County Council candidates filed the required paperwork by Tuesday’s deadline to appear on the May 20 primary election ballot — nine Republicans and seven Democrats.

County Republicans and Democrats will each pick five nominees in the primary.

The 10 primary nominees will face off in the Nov. 4 general election, when all voters are free to pick five of any affiliation.

The primary election Republican contenders: Thomas Dombroski, Dallas; Ronald D. Knapp, Nanticoke; Kevin Lescavage, West Pittston; John Lombardo, Pittston; Jackie Scarcella, Hazle Township; Brian Thornton, West Pittston; Stephen J. Urban, Kingston; Bob Viars, Slocum Township; and Greg Wolovich, Hanover Township.

Lescavage, Lombardo, Thornton and Wolovich are incumbents. The fifth seat expiring the end of this year is filled by Chris Perry, who is not seeking re-election.

On the Democratic side, the candidates are: Chris Belles, West Pittston; Steven M. Coslett, Forty Fort; Tony Perzia, Luzerne; Johnny Price, Dupont; Dawn Simmons, Wilkes-Barre; Emily Singh, Fairmount Township; and Denise Williams, Kingston Township.

Based on the number of contenders, four Republicans and two Democrats won’t advance to the general election.

Council members receive $8,000 annually. In addition to adopting a budget, their duties include approving larger contracts, appointing members to outside county boards, enacting codes and ordinances, confirming nominations to eight division head positions and hiring/firing and evaluating the manager.

County Election Director Emily Cook has posted an online list of all candidates who filed nomination petition signatures and other required paperwork to appear on the primary election ballot.

Posted on the election page at luzernecounty.org, the list is lengthy because this is a local election year with many municipal, school and county races, including tax collectors, election inspectors and judges of elections.

In addition to informing the public, the posting serves as an initial form of proofing because candidates can check it and alert the bureau if they detect any issues with the spelling of their name or any other problem, Cook said. Candidates may call 570-825-1715 or email elections@luzernecounty.org to report any issues.

Now that the filing deadline has passed, the county election bureau will send candidates both text messages and written communications stating their name and the office they are seeking for verification purposes, Cook said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.