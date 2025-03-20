Luzerne County’s Election Board voted Wednesday to activate an election staff canvassing board to handle the post-election processing of flagged mail and provisional ballots.

Permitted by state election law, the canvassing board must comply with the election board’s procedures and directives on which ballots with defects are accepted or rejected.

If the canvassing board is unsure about how to proceed on any ballots, those ballots will be segregated for a review and determination by the election board, county Election Director Emily Cook said during Wednesday’s meeting.

The canvassing board must perform its work publicly during adjudication, starting after the May 20 primary.

Election Board member Rick Morelli proposed the change last month, saying the volunteer, five-citizen election board spends weeks after every election handling processing that should be completed by staff.

Creation of the canvassing board was unanimously approved by the election board, which also includes Chairwoman Christine Boyle, Vice Chairwoman Alyssa Fusaro, Daniel Schramm and Albert Schlosser.

However, Fusaro voted against a subsequent motion outlining the operation of the canvassing board, saying she believed a work session was warranted to further discuss the specifics.

At one point, Fusaro said she was “nervous about giving up the one control we do have.”

Morelli praised the election board’s efforts to examine each ballot in recent years and said the resulting procedures and protocols will now be put in the hands of the canvassing board, freeing up election board members to serve as overseers and auditors.

“I have trust in our bureau and leadership. To be successful, we have to work together, not against each other,” Morelli said.

The three-member canvassing board will include the election director and two election bureau workers who will be identified and presented for election board approval before each election, the plan said.

Schlosser said he supports the plan, noting it can be tweaked as necessary. He asked if sufficient staff is available, and Cook said yes.

Fusaro pointed to election staff turnover, questioning if there will be experienced workers to handle the task.

Cook acknowledged turnover but said the election board also has regular turnover as new board members are appointed. The ongoing implementation of standard operating procedures for the canvassing board and other election duties is making election operations sustainable for the future regardless of which people are employed or serving on the board, Cook said.

County Assistant Solicitor Gene Molino said he does not expect candidates and the public will notice a difference because they will still be seated in an observation area as the canvassing board reviews ballots by category before them, with legal counsel present.

Other business

In other business Wednesday, the election board approved polling place locations for the May 20 primary. Cook said the list will be posted Thursday on the election page at luzernecounty.org. There were several changes, and impacted voters will receive new voter identification cards.

The board also unanimously approved two May primary election ballot questions and statements explaining the proposed changes to voters.

Hazleton voters will decide if they want to convene a seven-member Government Study Commission to examine the city’s existing structure and, if warranted, draft and recommend a home rule charter. Nanticoke voters will vote on a referendum asking if the city’s home rule charter should be amended to eliminate a consecutive, three-term limit for city council members.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.