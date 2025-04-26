Ella McCullough has fun with a hula hoop. Mark Moran | For Times Leader

Workers at the Bad Hat Fire shoot off flames. Mark Moran | For Times Leader

Brandon Smith works on glass blowing. Mark Moran | For Times Leader

Artists bomb spray a vehicle. Mark Moran | For Times Leader

Despite the rainy weather, people came out to enjoy an evening of art and family fun. Mark Moran | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The Diamond City Partnership and Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University hosted a new community event, SOMA Night Lights, Friday evening on the 100 block of South Main Street in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

SOMA Night Lights, named for Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s newly branded South Main Arts District (SOMA), temporarily transformed the district into a colorful canvas for the visual and performing arts. The event featured visual arts, free crafts for children, live art demonstrations by artists, open houses at participating SOMA galleries and more.

