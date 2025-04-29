DUPONT — A man from Dupont was arrested Tuesday in a joint investigation alleging he sent lewd pictures and sexual conversations to a minor.

William James Christian Jr., 30, of Coolidge Street, was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on 19 counts of dissemination of sexual explicit materials, three counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors. Christian was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $125,000 bail.

Christian was arrested following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, the state Office of Attorney General and Dupont police.

According to the criminal complaint:

State police initiated an investigation when they received a Child Line complaint involving a 15-year-old boy in January.

The boy was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, the boy claimed he met Christian through a mutual friend as they have an interest in model trains and railroading.

Christian would often provide rides to the boy to train shows in Allentown. During the rides, the boy claimed Christian would make sexual remarks and touch his leg, the complaint alleges.

Investigators obtained social media conversations that revealed Christian allegedly sent 19 lewd pictures to the boy.

Christian was arrested when investigators served a search warrant at his residence.

Christian denied having any physical or sexual contact with the boy, the complaint says.

The complaint alleges investigators recovered screenshots from Christian’s cellular phone of social media conversations between Christian and the boy discussing money, sexual acts, lewd pictures and trains.

Christian told investigators he is employed as an information technology technician for the Valley View School District in Lackawanna County.