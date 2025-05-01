PITTSTON TWP. — A father chased a man from Georgia after the man showed his daughter a lewd picture on a cellular phone on Wednesday.

Pittston Township police arrested Brandon Douglas Wilson, 42, of Stockbridge, Ga., when he was found inside Walmart on state Route 315 just before 9 p.m., according to court records.

Wilson ran into the store while being chased by the father of a teenage girl.

The girl called her father saying she was at an Asian buffet with friends when a man, identified as Wilson, stared at her and made gestures with his head, court records say.

The girl alerted her friends about the man making her feel uncomfortable.

As the girl and her friends were leaving, she claimed Wilson approached and showed her a lewd picture on his cellular phone, court records say.

The girl called her father, who was nearby and chased Wilson through the parking lot until police were alerted to the alleged incident.

Wilson was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on charges of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and open lewdness. Wilson was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.