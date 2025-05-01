Food bank celebrates ‘remarkable milestone’ in addressing food insecurity

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo speaks at Thursday’s ceremony in the CenterPoint Commerce and Trade Park in Pittston Township in the newly created expanded space at the CEO/Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

PITTSTON TWP. — Calling it “a remarkable milestone,” Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo on Thursday said the 10th anniversary of the Monsignor Andrew J. McGowan Center for Healthy Living/Weinberg Food Bank is an occasion not just about reflecting on a decade of service — it is a testament to the power of partnership and collaboration in addressing food insecurity in our communities.

A ceremony was held in the CenterPoint Commerce and Trade Park in Pittston Township in the newly created expanded space at the facility.

“Hunger — it is a word that carries weight, resonating not only in the physical sense, but also echoing within the emotional and psychological realms of our lives,” Crocamo said. “Hunger is not merely the absence of food — it is a deep, unsettling void that impacts our communities, families, and individuals. It is a silence that speaks volumes — a feeling of isolation, despair and hopelessness that can overshadow the brightest of days. For those who experience hunger, it manifests as a struggle, not just for sustenance, but for dignity, security and hope.”

Crocamo told the capacity crowd that it is not enough to be aware of hunger — she said the community must act.

Related Video

“Each of us has the power to transform our awareness into action, to bridge the gap between abundance and scarcity, and to ensure that no one in our community goes without the nourishment they need,” Crocamo said. “As we celebrate this milestone, let us reaffirm our commitment to ending hunger in our community. Let us work together to fill the void and to uplift those who are struggling. Together, we can create a future where hunger is a thing of the past, where compassion and solidarity prevail, and where every individual can enjoy the fullness of life that they deserve.”

Crocamo also commended the unwavering commitment of those who dedicate their lives to this mission — those who have dedicated their lives to humanity.

“The volunteers, staff and supporters of the Weinberg Food Bank are the moral compass that guides our collective efforts,” Crocamo said. “Your selflessness and dedication shine as a beacon of hope in the darkness of hunger. You embody the belief that everyone deserves access to food and the fundamental right to thrive. Together, we can make a difference.”

Crocamo was joined by Judge Joseph Carmody, Board Chair, and representatives of Sen. Lisa Baker and Sen. Marty Flynn in honoring the 10th anniversary of the food bank.

Special remembrance banners were hung from the ceiling honoring Eugene Brady, who served CEO as Executive Director for 40 years; Monsignor Andrew J. McGowan, Judge Hugh Mundy and longtime CEO employee Rich Kutz.

Over the years, Crocomo said Luzerne County and the Commission on Economic Opportunity have developed a strong and enduring partnership.

“Together, we have created a robust safety net of charitable food programs that reach our neighbors in need, ” Crocomo said. “It is essential to recognize that the Food Bank does not serve individuals directly from this facility. Instead, we have formed a network of over 300 partner organizations across our four-county service territory — Luzerne, Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wyoming.”

Crocamo said those partnerships are the backbone of the Food Ban’s mission.

“Our partners — comprised of non-profit organizations, public entities, and faith-based programs — host food pantry initiatives and prepared meal programs, ensuring that the food needs of our communities are met with compassion and care,” Crocamo said. “It is through their dedication and hard work that we can effectively serve those who rely on us.”

She said without these partners, the Food Bank would not be as effective, nor would it be able to extend its reach as far as it does.

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to strengthening our partnerships and expanding our reach,” Crocamo said. “Together, we can continue to build a community where everyone has access to the nutritious food they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.