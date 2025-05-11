West Pittston Moose Lodge 1207 Board of Officers with special guests Cathy and Robert Funkey, the Moose International board chairman. From left: Aldo Cardoni, John Nardone, Douglas Warabak, Cathy Funkey, Robert Funkey, Jeff Fusco, Ralph Salerno, Melinda Wesley and Rich Musinski.

West Pittston Moose Lodge 1207 received special guests from Moose International board chairman Robert Funkey and his wife, Catherine, were welcomed by state representatives Jim Haddock and Brenda Pugh. From left: Haddock, Catherine and Robert Funkey and Pugh.

Pat Messina and Ralph Salerno received citations from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. From left: Robert Funkey, Moose International board president; State Rep. Jim Haddock; Messina; Salerno; State Rep. Brenda Pugh; and Doug Warabak.

WEST PITTSTON — Moose International Chairman of the Board Robert K. Funkey and his wife, Catherine, stopped by the West Pittston Moose Lodge 1207 as a part of his tour of 40 United States since August 2024 upon his selection as chair.

Since being appointed International chairman of the board, Funkey has stopped at various locations throughout the country, such as West Pittston, which excelled in growing its membership and providing fraternal support to their communities.

Moose Lodge 1207 has received the prestigious Premiere Lodge Award five years in a row and was selected for a meet and greet with Chairman Funkey.

During Funkey’s visit, the Lodge presented the West Pittston Boy Scout Troop #302 with a kayak.

State representatives Jim Haddock and Brenda Pugh were on hand to deliver citations from the House in honor of Scout leaders Pat Messina and Ralph Salerno for serving the Scouts for 50 years.

The West Pittston Moose Lodge then presented Messina and Salerno Lifetime Achievement Awards.

West Pittston Moose Lodge 1207 also presented Chairman Funkey a check of $1,000 for the Pennsylvania Moose Association HVAC project at the Moose member retirement home at Moosehaven, Orange Park, Florida.