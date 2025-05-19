Luzerne County Council will hold a special meeting in the second half of June to publicly interview the three top-ranked engineering firms for the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge replacement project, officials said Monday.

County Council Chairman John Lombardo said he is checking with council colleagues on possible meeting dates. He wants a special meeting focused solely on the interviews because each firm must present its qualifications in detail to council.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo told council Monday the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation confirmed acceptance of the administration’s shortlist of three firms on May 16 and said at least three weeks should be allowed for the engineering firms to prepare and submit their technical proposals.

Crocamo said she expects the prospective firms will be identified around the time of the special meeting.

Related Video

Crocamo had closed the county-owned bridge over the Susquehanna River on March 20 after engineers performing an inspection found further deterioration and section loss of primary, load-carrying components.

County council had voted to streamline procedures by allowing a county administration team to review the statements of qualifications from all five engineering firm respondents and recommend the top three to county council, which will make the final selection.

In addition to $10 million in federal funding allocated through the state for this project, the county has access to a $55 million casino gambling fund established for county infrastructure.

Because federal funding is involved, the county must select an engineer to develop three options for the bridge.

Since the bridge closing, the alternate route has been the state Route 29/South Cross Valley Expressway crossing, officially called the John S. Fine Bridge.

Totaling 2,072 feet, the bridge connects Nanticoke and the West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township. The crossing was constructed in 1914 and last rehabilitated in 1987.

Crocamo said Monday she and other county representatives met with PennDOT engineers at the bridge site last week.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.