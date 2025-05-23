WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County received $11,055,891 in Local Share Account grants for 84 projects including 23 in the Greater Pittston Area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announced statewide LSA grants for more than 1,100 projects, totaling more than $345 million.

“Whether it’s supporting emergency services, investing in recreational spaces or working to improve infrastructure, these projects directly respond to the needs expressed by the people and municipalities we represent,” said Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township. “We commend local officials for submitting good projects for state funding consideration.”

In addition to Baker, other state legislators released information about projects in their districts, including, Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton; Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville; Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Hanover Township; Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township; Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township; and Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton.

Grants awarded in the Greater Pittston Area:

Avoca Borough

• $155,467 for the purchase of a backhoe.

• $157,615.00 for the purchase of a new skid steer with attachments.

Dupont Borough

• $22,000 to create a Memorial Park on Oak Street.

• $190,000 for an additional pump and equipment upgrades at the Quail Hill Pump Station.

Duryea Borough

• $80,176 for upgrades to the Brennan-Regan American Legion Post 858.

• $223,724 for the Phase II renovation of Healey Playground.

Exeter Borough

• $300,000 to replace and separate sanitary and storm sewer systems along Barber, Orchard and Lincoln streets.

• $50,000 for Westside Revitalization Phase V along Route 11/Wyoming Avenue.

Jenkins Township

• $161,630 for the purchase of a loader backhoe for use by the public works department.

• $150,000 to make building renovations at the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

• $41,031 to install an emergency preparedness brine system at its Department of Public Works building.

Laflin Borough

• $159,829 on behalf of the Laflin Fire Department for the purchase of Fire Department Air Packs.

Pittston City

• $300,000 to construct an outdoor stage.

• $125,000 for parking lot improvements.

• $78,241 to repair composting equipment at the Greater Pittston Regional Compost Facility.

• $210,000 for exterior renovation and security upgrades at the Greater Pittston YMCA.

Pittston Township

• $294,797 to construct a first responder training facility and range.

• $17,975 to build a hometown heroes monument.

• $156,145 to purchase rescue equipment.

• $92,355.00 to purchase a police vehicle.

West Pittston Borough

• $60,000 to repair a senior housing facility.

• $213,866 for the purchase of a recycling packer truck.

Wyoming Borough

• $130,000 for road repairs.

