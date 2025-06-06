Pittston Area Class of 2025 marches into the Charley Trippi Stadium on Thursday evening where 261 graduated in front of 2,000 family and friends.

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area School District conducted the 59th annual commencement exercise on Thursday at Charley Trippi Stadium.

Two-hundred-sixty-one graduated under hot, humid conditions with Canadian wildfires smoke covering a slight yellow hue in the sky.

Remarks were given by Class of 2025 President Jaden Brombacher, Superintendent Kevin Booth, and Board of Education member Martin Quinn. Principal speakers were the class Valedictorians: Olivia Capitano, Ellie Faulent, Allison Jones, Ashlynn Selden and Emily Sworen. The class poem was written and recited by Grace Callahan titled “The Sixth Sense.” The class song “I Lived” by One Republic was sung by senior Olivia Capitano.

The administration noted early in the ceremony of the recent loss of beloved long-time Pittston Area employee Dennis O’Brien.

A large photo of O’Brien was set on an easel at the entrance of the stadium.

For information on the ceremony, including a full list of graduates, look for The Times Leader’s special graduation section later this month.