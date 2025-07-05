Service commemorates the Battle and Massacre of Wyoming

Marcella Starr, Wyoming Monument Association president, spoke on the history of Indian Queen Esther.

Frank E. P. Conyngham, Wyoming Commemorative Association president, offered remarks at the 147th Anniversary commemorative service of the Battle & Massacre of Wyoming on the morning of July 4 at the site of the Wyoming Monument.

Atty. Hayley Haldeman, PA Historical & Museum Commission chair, served as the featured speaker during the commemorative service of the Battle & Massacre of Wyoming on the morning of July 4.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan opened the Battle and Massacre of Wyoming program.

Child re-enactors from the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment took part in the 247th anniversary of the Wyoming Massacre and the 147th Annual Commemorative Service marking the Battle and Massacre of Wyoming. Siblings eft to right: Nick Dreier, 11, Katie, 10, Cora, 14.

Floral tributes were placed at the base of the 63-foot Wyoming Monument, erected in 1833 and completed in 1843, during the annual Battle & Massacre of Wyoming ceremony on July 4.

Children of the American Revolution, Frances Slocum Society, took part in floral tributes at the Battle of Wyoming ceremony.

WYOMING — The 247th anniversary and the 147th annual commemorative service of the Battle and Massacre of Wyoming took place Friday morning at the base of the 63-foot-tall Wyoming Monument.

As per custom, the Wyoming Valley Band, led by bandmaster Donald R. Williams, played patriotic musical sections prior to the start of the program, which was opened up by Lindsay Griffin-Boylan.

The Army 28th Division Artillery presented the colors, followed by the Star-Spangled Banner.

Army Lt. Chaplain Rev. Dr. William D. Lewis-RET. said the invocation before Wyoming Monument Association President Marcella Starr took the podium.

Related Video

Starr thanked all involved in getting the Wyoming Monument site ready for the day’s activities. She then spoke on the legendary Indian Queen Esther Montour.

Frank E. P. Conyngham, Wyoming Commemorative Association president, added remarks.

Over 60 floral baskets were then presented and placed at the base of the monument.

The Connecticut 24th Militia Regiment re-enactors presented a volley tribute with muskets.

Atty. Hayley Haldeman, chair of the PA Historical & Museum Commission, was the featured speaker, presenting “Legal Rebels: The Pennsylvania Line Mutiny and Fight for a Reformed Revolution.”

West Wyoming Boy Scout Troop #366 served as ushers for the event.