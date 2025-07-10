Luzerne County Council Chairman John Lombardo checks out one of four voting system options during Wednesday’s demonstration in the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre. County officials are reviewing options for 2026 because the maintenance and support contract with the current supplier, Dominion Voting System, expires at the end of this year. Council will eventually decide whether to buy or lease a new system or negotiate an extended support contract with Dominion. In addition to Dominion, three other vendors demonstrated their systems Wednesday: Clear Ballot Group Inc., Election Systems and Software (ES&S) and Hart InterCivic. County Election Director Emily Cook said she is working on tallying price comparisons because figures from the bid report were not all based on the exact same equipment and terms.