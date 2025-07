As a part of Kid’s Day at the Pittston Farmer’s Market, children were treated to free ice cream from Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, Plains Township.

Pittston Memorial Library Youth Services Coordinator Morgan Salsman, left, reads to children at Kid’s Day at the Pittston Farmer’s Market.

Rachel Rovinski, far right, of CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, teaches the children from the Pittston Memorial Library a lesson vegetables at the Farmer’s Market on Tuesday.

Theresa Colella purchases vegetables from Harold Golomb of Golomb Farms at the Pittston Farmer’s Market. Golomb is a fifth-generation farmer.

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston Farmer’s Market hosted Kids’ Day on Tuesday, sponsored by the Downtown Pittston Partnership. It was the first of two Kids’ Days scheduled for this summer.

Children learned about produce, did exercises led by Evolve Fitness, participated in story time by the Pittston Memorial Library, and were treated to free ice cream from Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, Plains Township.