Last week, I wrote about the sad loss of Times Leader Media Group’s Joe Soprano and this week, the City of Pittston lost Samuel “Danny” Argo.

Danny has been in the public eye for most of his adult life, whether entertaining audiences with his Italian tunes or sitting on city council since 2003. Maybe you’ve seen Danny as the master of ceremonies at the annual Columbus Day ceremony celebrating his Italian heritage.

First and foremost, it’s safe to say Danny was one proud Italian. He spoke the language, he knew his Italian history, and he sang Italian songs.

Danny was an entertainer and you didn’t have to ask him twice to perform.

Fellow entertainer Phyllis Hopkins posted in Facebook about Danny.

“No one played Italian music better, Roy Orbison, the Beatles,” Hopkins said. “Every time he came out to see us, I made him play because I enjoyed it as much as the crowd did. He was a true entertainer and good friend. I loved our long conversations. He was such a colorful person and an icon in Pittston. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie “That’s Amore.” Till we meet again my friend.”

On Friday, the City of Pittston made an official announcement regarding Danny’s passing.’

“It is with profound sadness that the City of Pittston shares the passing of our beloved Councilman and dear friend, Samuel “Danny” Argo.

Danny was more than a public servant — he was a true pillar of our community. His unwavering dedication to Pittston, his passion for public service, and his deep love for music touched the lives of so many. Whether it was his spirited presence at community events or the joy he brought through his music, Danny’s light shined brightly in every corner of our city.

His kindness, compassion, and genuine spirit will be missed beyond words. Danny’s legacy of service, friendship, and love for this city will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Danny’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in eternal peace.”

PA State Rep. Jim Haddock — “It is deep sorrow that we say goodbye to Pittston City Councilman Danny Argo. Danny loved his family, community, faith and his Italian heritage.

My condolences go out to his family during this time of sorrow.”

Atty. John Terrana — “I’m heartbroken over the passing of my dear friend, Danny Argo. I always told him that there would be an end of an era upon his passing. No celebrations in Pittston will ever be the same. God bless Danny.”

John Licata — “Cousin Danny has passed. He was so unique! He loved his town, his family and friends. Huge loss for Pittston!!!”

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo – “A very sad day. Danny was a good friend and loved our city. God Speed my friend!”

Luzerne Co. Council President John Lombardo – “Very sad to hear about the passing of legendary Pittston City Councilman, and proud fellow Italian American, Danny Argo. May he rest in peace.”

Andria Argecilli — “The world became a little less colorful today. Buon Viaggo Danny, rest in heavenly peace.”

Lisa (Infantino) Joyce — “I have many memories and videos of him singing. He was the last of my brother’s generation to support me continuing the Mother of the Rosary traditions. You were a great friend – from babysitting your kids when I was a kid to planning events for our Sicilian traditions. Thanks for the memories.”

Leo Sperrazza — “Danny had a love for Pittston that was genuine and sincere, maybe not polished, but sincere. The city lost a tremendous asset, Danny will be missed, Godspeed Danny !”

There’s no question, tributes will be coming in from many across Greater Pittston and deservedly so. There won’t ever be another like Danny and for Mayor Lombardo; he will have some tough shoes to fill in replacing Danny at council.

Danny was Mayor Lombardo’s Deputy Mayor as well as a six-time councilman and vice chair.

I’m glad Danny was recognized in 2023 with the Joseph and Mary Lombardo Lifetime Community Service Award; a recognition that was long overdue.

So, who will sing Danny’s beloved Italian songs? Who will head the Columbus Day ceremony? I’m not sure, but it just won’t be the same.

Speaking of Italian traditions congrats goes out to the Garden Goombas – Dr. Frank Colella and Joe (Cuzzie) Stuppino on doing a great job overseeing Pittston’s Community Garden Project. All the plants are in great shape and the crops will be plentiful this year.

Congrats goes out to the neighbors who take care of the garden with Doc and Cuzzie can’t be around.

Tomatoes will be ripening over the next few weeks on the local scene and nobody grew a better tomato that my grandfather Callaio. I don’t know how he fed the plants or even the type of plant he used, but they were some of the juiciest tomatoes I’ve ever had.

Having patience when going from seed to a full, properly ripe tomato was painstaking. It seemed like it would take forever until the vines were full and ripe for the picking.

Best part of August was eating a tomato sandwich, one right after the other.

You can’t beat the Pittston tomato.

