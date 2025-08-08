Now that its work is largely complete, Luzerne County’s Government Study Commission cancelled most of its upcoming public meetings, the citizen panel decided Thursday.

The only previously scheduled meetings remaining on its calendar will be on Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

A majority of the seven-citizen commission voted July 28 to approve the final proposed new county home rule charter that will be placed before voters for possible adoption Nov. 4. If approved, the charter would replace a structure in effect since January 2012.

In the next step, the county election board is scheduled to vote Aug. 20 on the placement of the referendum on the Nov. 4 ballot.

Study commission members agreed Thursday that they would schedule an emergency meeting if there are any unforeseen issues with the election board’s approval.

The proposed charter and a final report detailing changes have been posted on the commission’s section of the county website, which is marked with a special box on the main page, at luzernecounty.org.

As required, paper copies of the charter and report will be available for review at the council clerk’s office on the first floor of the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. The documents will also be provided to the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre, the Pittston Memorial Library and the Hazleton Area Public Library.

Commission Chairman Ted Ritsick said canceling unnecessary meetings will save on consulting, support and legal expenses.

“We fulfilled our core purpose and want to be fiscally responsible,” Ritsick said.

Ritsick expects the commission to end up several thousand dollars below budget.

The commission’s final report projects that $176,104 will be spent on its work. Commission members are volunteers.

