Basketball pro Mia Hopkins awards 11-year-old Elsie Wincek the camp Fame Strength award at the end of camp.

Professional basketball player and former member of the Harlem Globetrotters, Mia Hopkins, conducted a basketball camp where she played as a youth, the Greater Pittston YMCA.

Eleven-year-old Lacy Federici takes a shot while driving to the basket at Mia Hopkins’ basketball camp. Federici took home the camp’s top challenger award and a $50 gift certificate.

PITTSTON — Professional basketball player and Pittston native, Mia Hopkins, conducted a basketball camp for kids from the ages of nine through 14 at the Greater Pittston YMCA on Aug. 13, 14, and 15.

Hopkins just completed her pro basketball season in Brazil before returning to Greater Pittston.

At the camp, Hopkins, a former collegiate star and a member of the famed Harlem Globetrotters, taught campers the fundamentals of the game through a combination of skill work and live competitions.

Hopkins has played in 36 countries in her professional career and recently won the 1-on-1-basketball championship in Brazil and was declared the Queen of the Court of the All-Star game representing her team Cerrado.

On the last day of camp, campers were awarded prizes and medals for participation.