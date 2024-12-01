Kyle Dombek has a shop of his own called Kyle Creations.

Toys and games are in stock for Christmas shopping at Pocono Liquidations.

DURYEA — Pocono Liquidations, a discount store, recently moved to 860 Main St., Duryea.

Lawrence Dombek, of Moscow, and his mother, Colleen Dombek, started their business online. They expanded to a brick-and-mortar store on 524 Green Ridge St., in Scranton for two years. On Nov. 7, they had their grand reopening at the bigger building in Duryea. They can house more merchandise than before.

Pocono Liquidations has anything and everything — from essential items such as tools, lighting, plumbing and cookware, to seasonal items including its current Christmas ornaments, stockings and gift bags.

Lawrence purchases inventory from various sources and brings it to the new location to sell. The store also has a room filled with toys and games. It has a shelf filled with items based on the Netflix show “Stranger Things.” There are also snacks, shoes and stationery. Lawrence and Colleen hope to get more appliances and equipment to offer in the future.

“Our customers are great,” said Colleen. “Duryea has been welcoming to us.”

Lawrence’s brother, Kyle Dombek, has his own ship inside the building. It’s called Kyle’s Creations. He has an array of mineral specimens, carvings, jewelry and natural crystals formed in many kinds of things such as towers and spheres. Customers can make their own necklaces with the little crystal specimens in the shop.

He also offers sage, incense and mystery boxes.

Kyle has loved crystals since his father gifted them to him at a young age.

“I enjoy having my own business,” he said.