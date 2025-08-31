Lucia Campenni scored three goals and assisted on two others Monday to lead Wyoming Area to an 8-0 romp over host Pittston Area in a non-league field hockey meeting between the two rivals.
Claudia Rehill scored twice.
The game was scoreless for nearly 9½ minutes before Kayla Karcutskie and Rehill scored 1:32 apart late in the first quarter. Campenni assisted on the first goal.
Wyoming Area scored four more times to build the lead to 6-0 with six minutes remaining in the half.
Nina Belza and Talia Pizano scored early then Campenni had the first two of three straight goals.
Lucia Campenni then started the second-half scoring with an assist from Ella Campenni.
Rehill closed the scoring on an assist from Lucia Campenni with 4:14 remaining in the third quarter.
Wyoming Area had advantages of 28-2 in shots and 16-2 in penalty corners.
Rylee Muniz did not face a shot on goal, then Avianna Dennison made the only Wyoming Area save while playing the last 10 minutes.
Karlie Podwika made 12 saves for Pittston Area.
Wallenpaupack 6, Pittston Area 2
Pittston Area scored its first goals of the season Thursday, but lost at Wallenpaupack in its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3 opener.
The Lady Patriots dropped to 0-3 overall.
Agnes Irwin 2, Wyoming Area 1
Lucia Campenni scored a first-quarter goal, but Wyoming Area lost in overtime Wednesday at Agnes Irwin’s home field in Bryn Mawr.
The loss halted a 30-game, regular-season winning streak by Wyoming Area.
The game remained tied 1-1 through the last six minutes of the first quarter and three more quarters.
Agnes Irwin led in shots 13-8 and penalty corners 8-5.
Wyoming Area (2-1) will open defense of its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title Tuesday at home against Honesdale.
Wyoming Area 3, Dallas 0
Host Wyoming Area did all the scoring in the first half while winning Aug. 23 when the season opened with a non-league matchup of the two defending WVC divisional champions.
The Lady Warriors led 20-1 in shots and 15-2 in penalty corners. They scored two of the goals off penalty corners.
Lucia Campenni scored in the first quarter off a Talia Pizano assist.
Juliana Siani and Ella Campenni scored in the second quarter.
Rylee Muniz made one save.
Wyoming Valley West 9, Pittston Area 0
Ava Mullery scored five goals, including four straight during the second quarter, to lead Wyoming Valley West to the victory at Pittston Area in an Aug. 23 non-league opener.