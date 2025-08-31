Wyoming Area graduated five senior starters from its 2024 boys soccer lineup and does not have a single veteran player in the current senior class.

Still, the Warriors bring a relatively experienced lineup into the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 season, which gets underway Tuesday with a game at Wyoming Seminary.

Wyoming Area brings back six players, who made their way into the starting lineup last season as sophomores or freshmen.

“We’re very young,” Warriors coach Chris Tomlinson said.

Related Video

Half of the returning starters are in the midfield.

Junior Gus Price and sophomores Noah Kostik and Ryan Gutowski are all back. Price and Kostik are two of the team’s tri-captains.

Brothers Jesiah and Azariah Aguero are working at the other midfield spot. Jesiah, a senior, is in his first year of high school soccer. Azariah, a sophomore, saw limited action a year ago.

Forward Ben Rogish, a junior, is another returning starter and team captain.

Freshman Jake Cobb is the other forward.

Juniors Jonas Kremski and Connor Loughney return on defense where sophomore Ezra Gorkos also received playing time last season.

Junior Hunter Hosier, another player who is new to high school soccer, and Tyler Samanas, a sophomore who saw a little time last season, are working at the other defensive spot.

Hosier is also getting work in goal where freshman Maxwell Langdon was the opening day starter.

Wyoming Area won its first match 8-4 over Gregory the Great Wednesday.

“There was a lot of good stuff,” Tomlinson said. “There was a lot of positive in the attacking aspect. We have to work on some finishing and some clinical stuff, but overall, it was a good first game of the season.

“We are young and we are going to make some strides throughout the year in improving the small stuff.”

The Warriors were scheduled to play another non-league game Saturday against Valley View.

Wyoming Area 8, Gregory the Great 4

Ben Rogish, Noah Kostik, Gus Price and Jake Cobb all scored two goals in Wednesday’s opening victory.