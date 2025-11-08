Quinlan Burke and Joey Devlin combined for all the scoring Tuesday night as District 4 champion Central Columbia routed visiting Wyoming Area 8-0 in the first round of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A state girls soccer tournament.

Burke scored five goals. Devlin added three and an assist.

Braelyn Moran made six saves for the shutout.

The Blue Jays (20-3) advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Wyoming Area, which won Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 and District 2 Class 2A titles, finished 19-2.

The Lady Warriors came into the state tournament averaging more than five goals per game.