Pittston Area linebacker Brody Spindler and Wyoming Area offensive lineman Max Getzie, both seniors who contributed on both sides of the ball, received second-team honors this week when the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select All-State teams were released.

Spindler was recognized in Class 5A after helping Pittston Area to a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 championship and eight wins.

Getzie was named in Class 3A for his role in Wyoming Area’s 9-1 regular season.

Spindler made 77 tackles, including six for losses and two sacks, and intercepted a pass. He also rushed for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Getzie was credited with 16 pancake blocks while not allowing a sack all season. He also made 29 tackles.

Times Leader All-WVC Team

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area each had five first-team selections while combining for 17 total players recognized when the Times Leader announced its All-WVC Team.

Getzie was among five first-team choices for the Warriors, who also had five players on the second team.

Defensive lineman Josh Mruk was selected for the third time while defensive back Luke Kopetchny was also a repeat choice.

Running back Nick Ciampi and quarterback Jack Gravine, who was selected as the offensive utility player, were the other Warriors on the first team.

Kopetchny is the only junior in that group.

Pittston Area defensive back Lucas LoPresto, another junior, was selected for the third time.

Spindler joined fellow seniors Brian Hankey, Gunner Zaledonis and Victor Narsavage. Hankey and Zaledonis were picked as offensive linemen but also contributed up front defensively. Narsavage is a linebacker.

Wyoming Area placed four seniors on the second-team defense along with junior offensive lineman Brad Bohn as a second-team offensive selection. Lineman Caden Reynolds, linebackers Ben Gravine and Donovan Miller and back Trustin Johnson were the defensive selections.

Pittston Area had senior offensive lineman Brandon Lockett and junior tight end John Jadus on the second team.