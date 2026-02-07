Senior guard Stephen Barnic is on the foul line for Pittston Area. Barnic scored 8 points on the night against the Wolfpack.

Pittston Area junior Lucas LoPresto drives the lane on his way to scoring two of his team high 12 points against Wilkes-Barre Area.

Pittston Area 6 4” junior John Jadus takes a 10-foot shot against the Wolfpack at Wilkes-Barre Area. Jadus ended with 8 points on the night.

Wyoming Area’s Shane Pepe drives inside past Holy Redeemer’s Logan Shrader (45) and Quron Drayton in the second quarter.

WILKES-BARRE — One of the Wyoming Valley Conference’s most electrifying players explained Tuesday’s power surge in the third quarter.

“We flipped the switch right there,” Wyoming Area junior Luke Kopetchny said. “I just heard the stat. We were held to six points in the second quarter, and then we went to 26 in the third quarter.

“Just a flip of the switch right there.”

Kopetchny enlivened Wyoming Area’s offense, scoring 15 of his game-high 27 points in the third quarter, as the Warriors defeated Holy Redeemer 60-45 to clinch the WVC Division 2 boys basketball title for a second consecutive season.

Related Video

Kopetchny’s second-half point total was only two fewer than Wyoming Area scored in the first half. His performance was augmented by strong contributions from his teammates.

Drew Keating had another strong night on the board with 11 rebounds to go with 11 points. Mitchell Rusinchak had 14 points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that allowed the Warriors to open their first double-digit advantage.

“Luke is a special player. He did what special players do,” Wyoming Area coach Anthony Macario said. “He was awesome. Our whole team was in the second half, but Luke specifically. He took the game over. He played like an all-state player; he played like a league MVP.”

Holy Redeemer led 20-17 at halftime as Logan Shrader sparked the offense with six second-quarter points. Wyoming Area, though, opened the third quarter by hitting its first four shots.

Wyoming Area outscored Holy Redeemer 43-23 in the second half.

“Second half they really got in a flow,” Royals coach Paul Guido said. “Luke did for sure.”

The victory put Wyoming Area in next week’s WVC Tournament.

Wyoming Area 56, Wyoming Seminary 44

Mitchell Rusinchak and Shane Pepe each hit four 3-pointers as Wyoming Area completed a perfect run through its 14-game Division 2 schedule with Thursday’s home-court victory.

Luke Kopetchny led the way with 18 points.

Rusinchak made four 3-pointers in the first half.

The Warriors trailed 10-9 after one quarter, but Rusinchak made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the second quarter to help Wyoming Area take a 28-21 lead.

After Rusinchak scored all 16 of his points in the first half, Pepe had all 12 of his in the second half. He made three 3-pointers, and Kopetchny added eight points during a 19-6 third quarter for the Warriors.

Pittston Area 55, Nanticoke 33

Jacob Ivey hit five 3-pointers Thursday as Pittston Area won its WVC Division 1 finale over visiting Nanticoke.

The Patriots trailed 12-11 after one quarter and led just 24-18 at halftime.

Pittston Area made a dozen 3-pointers in the game, including five in the third quarter when it opened a 46-26 lead.

Ivey finished with 21 points, including 10 in the second quarter. He made two 3-pointers each in the second and third quarters.

Lucas LoPresto, Aidan Clarke and Brayden Shotwell each hit one 3-pointer in the third quarter and two in the game. LoPresto finished with 10 points.

Pittston Area finished fifth in the seven-team division.

Final Division 1 standings: Dallas 12-0, Crestwood 8-4, Hazleton Area 8-4, Wilkes-Barre Area 7-5, Pittston Area 5-7, Nanticoke 1-11, Wyoming Valley West 1-11.

Pittston Area 46, Wyoming Valley West 35

Pittston Area held host Wyoming Valley West to nine first-half points Tuesday.

The Patriots led 14-6 after one quarter, then expanding the lead to 18 points at halftime.

Lucas LoPresto led the way with 16 points. Brennan Callahan added 14.

Wilkes-Barre Area 57, Pittston Area 44

David Jannuzzi scored 19 points to lead Wilkes-Barre Area past visiting Pittston Area Feb. 1.

Lucas LoPresto led the Patriots with 12 points.