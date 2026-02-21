Crestwood fought off a Pittston Area comeback by scoring the game’s final five points Friday night to escape with a 41-33 victory over the visiting Patriots in a District 2 Class 5A boys basketball quarterfinal.

The victory sends the Comets to the Mohegan Arena for the final against top-seeded Abington Heights.

Pittston Area, which came into the night on a three-game winning streak, ends its season with a 12-12 record.

Ayden Agapito led Crestwood with 18 points, including 13 in the second half.

The scoring picked up after Crestwood came out of the first quarter with a 5-2 lead.

The Comets led by as many as 13 in the third quarter and had advantages of 15-8 at halftime and 25-18 going into the fourth.

Agapito scored eight points, and Crestwood was 7-for-12 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Jacob Ivey made four 3-pointers and had nine of his 12 points in the second half to lead Pittston Area. Lucas Lo Presto had seven of his nine points in the second half when John Jadus scored all six of his.

Aidan Clarke made a pair of 3-pointers for the Patriots.

Pittston Area 60, Nanticoke 37

Brennan Callahan scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack Wednesday when Pittston Area defeated visiting Nanticoke in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

John Jadus added 14 points, Lucas Lo Presto had 11, and Aidan Clarke scored eight.

Callahan and Jadus each scored six points to help the Patriots to a 15-10 lead after one quarter.

Pittston Area pulled away 35-17 at halftime with the help of four 3-pointers in the second quarter. Clarke hit twice while Lo Presto and Jacob Ivey made one each, and Jadus scored five more points.

Loudern Mullery made three 3-pointers in the third quarter and another in the fourth to lead Nanticoke with 12 points. Dylan Ball added 11.

Mullery was only able to get the Trojans within 51-34 through three quarters after Callahan and Lo Presto scored five each for the Patriots in the third.