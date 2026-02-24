Camren Krushnowski drained six 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 22 points Saturday when Old Forge played its way into a return trip to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A boys basketball playoffs with a 77-40 rout of visiting Blue Ridge.

The victory sent defending champion Old Forge back to Mohegan Arena for the District 2 Class 2A championship game against Susquehanna Saturday at 2 p.m. The top-seeded Blue Devils are 17-6. No. 2 seed Susquehanna is 19-5. Both teams are guaranteed spots in the state tournament.

Logan Fanning was 8-for-10 from the foul line and finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocked shots for the Blue Devils. Cameron Parker scored 12 points, Arthur Askew added 10 points, and Ryan DeMarco dished out seven assists.

Paxton Pingarelli led Blue Ridge with 12 points. Landon Bishop hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with a school record of 70 on the season.

Related Video

The Blue Devils led 24-8 after one quarter, then used a 23-12 advantage in the third quarter to build the lead to 63-31.

Krushnowski hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first quarter, when Parker added seven points. Krushnowski scored his last nine points in the third quarter, all the result of three 3-pointers.