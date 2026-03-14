Wyoming Area’s Shane Pepe has been selected for the Team WVC boys roster for the second annual NEPA Hoops Senior All-Star Game, March 30 at Marywood University’s Insalaco Arena.

Pepe is part of a team of seniors from the Wyoming Valley Conference, who will take on Team LIAA from the Lackawanna League at 7:30 p.m.

Rosters have not yet been announced for the girls’ game that will open the doubleheader at 6.

Wyoming Area’s Anthony Macario will join Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jim Lavan in coaching Team WVC.

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Team LIAA will include Brody Martin, a Pittston resident who plays at Scranton Prep, and Old Forge’s Cameron Parker and Logan Fanning.

Larry Reagan from Scranton Prep will coach the team.

PIAA Class 4A boys

BETHLEHEM — Brody Martin was part of the first Scranton Prep senior class to be part of six Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association boys tournament victories in the Cavaliers’ more than 50 years as a PIAA member.

That run came to an end Friday night despite a big finish by Martin.

Martin made his last five shots while scoring 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter of a 62-55, quarterfinal loss to two-time defending state champion Devon Prep. He finished 8-for-10 from the floor and also had a game-high three steals.

Scranton Prep opened the state tournament March 6 with a 65-48 victory over Schuylkill Valley at home, then defeated Salisbury Township 57-42 Tuesday at Pleasant Valley.

The Cavaliers led just 26-24 at halftime of the state opener before Martin scored 12 of his 15 points over the final two quarters.

Martin had six points against Salisbury Township.