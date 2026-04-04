Tori Para led all National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III players in the country in doubles per game last season and is threatening to do it again.

The senior third baseman opened the season with six doubles in the first five games.

When Marywood University began its Atlantic East season on March 28 with a doubleheader at Immaculata University, Para produced her ninth double of the season.

The Pittston Area graduate had 23 doubles last season, and her rate of production in 13 games this season had her tied for sixth in the country in the category, going into a scheduled Thursday doubleheader.

Related Video

Para had a home run, double, two runs, and four RBI in a 12-11, nine-inning loss to Immaculata in the first game of the doubleheader. She then had two more hits and two more RBI in a 12-7 win in the second game.

On the season, Para is leading Marywood in doubles, RBI (16), on-base percentage (.509), and slugging percentage (.690). She shares the team lead in walks (eight) and hit by pitch (two) while striking out just once.

Para has scored 17 times while batting .405.

Marywood is 8-6 overall.

Para was the America East Player of the Year last season as a junior after being a second-team, all-star each of her first two seasons.

For her career, Para is batting .398 with 161 hits, 57 doubles, 102 runs, and 113 RBI in 131 games.

Tori Antal is another Pittston Area graduate on the Pacers.

The freshman first baseman/third baseman has appeared in seven games, making two starts. She is 2-for-7 (.286) with a walk and an RBI.